Italian-American Organizations Blast De Blasio Over Stance On Columbus Statues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A group of Italian-American organizations has released a list of elected officials who they say “do” and “don’t” support preserving statues of Christopher Columbus.

President of the Columbus Citizens Foundation Angelo Vivolo says the city and state’s leading lawmakers largely support the statues – with the exception of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“You know, everyone this is – God bless America. We all have our opinions,” President of the Columbus Citizens Foundation Angelo Vivolo said Wednesday. “Personally – on a personal level, not as the president of the Columbus Association – I think it’s hypocritical.”

The mayor, an Italian-American, plans to march in Monday’s Columbus Day parade but has refused to say whether statues of the controversial figure should stay. Instead, he called for a commission to review the matter.

His office tweeted Wednesday, “There’s no plan to touch the Columbus statue.”

There's no plan to touch the Columbus statue. The mayor's focused on honoring Italian-Americans, not name-calling. He'll be at the parade. https://t.co/XxDVHSxCac — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) October 4, 2017

Vivolo and others, like John Alati, of UNICO National, have declined an invitation to a reception at Gracie Mansion.

“My response was, I would not be able to make it because I will be visiting the statue,” Alati told 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa.

Vivolo said the group sent out 140 letters, and 54 lawmakers responded in support, Papa reported. He also said the group will send mailers to voters, letting them known which candidates stand with Columbus.