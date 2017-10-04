Jets Sign Ex-Cardinals DL Stinson, Former Saints LB Gwacham; Place Donahue On Injured Reserve

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Jets have signed defensive lineman Ed Stinson and outside linebacker Obum Gwacham, and placed rookie outside linebacker Dylan Donahue on injured reserve.

The team also announced Wednesday that it has signed linebacker Freddie Bishop to the practice squad.

Stinson was a fifth-round draft choice of Arizona in 2014 and had 22 tackles in three seasons with the Cardinals. He was waived from injured reserve on Sept. 13.

Cardinals defensive end Ed Stinson (91) in action against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 2, 2016, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Gwacham had 2½ sacks in 10 games for New Orleans the past two seasons, but was released by the Saints last month. The native of Nigeria was a sixth-rounder by Seattle in 2015 out of Oregon State.

Donahue, the team’s fifth-round pick this year, injured his right elbow Sunday while blocking on a punt return late in overtime against Jacksonville. He had four tackles and four quarterback pressures this season.

