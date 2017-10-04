‘There’s Blood All Over:’ Long Island Nurse Haunted By Horror In Las Vegas

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Every time Krystal Legette tries to sleep, she wakes up to the horror she witnessed during the Las Vegas massacre.
“There’s blood all over people, and then there’s thinking I was locked in a bathroom just waiting to die,” she told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall through her tears.
The nurse from Amityville planned to spend a fun time in Las Vegas for her 36th birthday. She was supposed to take a helicopter ride and found herself in an office building close to where the Route 91 Harvest concert was taking place.
She locked herself in a bathroom with other women. One, however, decided to run back outside to find her boyfriend.
“It’s just crazy. You’ve got to sit there and watch people choose for themselves or run after and find the people they love,” she said.
Legette repeatedly told Hall she was not a hero, but she did help some of the wounded that rushed into the office building for cover, including a woman who was shot.
“She’s like gray. I don’t even know if she made it,” she said.
The Sunday night shooting rampage by 64-year-old Stephen Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured 527, some from gunfire and some from the chaos that followed.