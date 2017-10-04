LI Superintendents Push Back Against Plan To Place Troopers In Schools

TOWN OF HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two Long Island school superintendents are upset after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced state police officers will be placed in certain schools because of gang activity.
Huntington Superintendent James Polansky was steaming mad when he first heard a trooper was going to be assigned to the town’s high school. He told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall the district is very safe.
After fighting the plan, state police officers will not be placed in any of his schools.
“This is really not intended for us. So it never really materialized,” he said.
Longwood Superintendent Dr. Michael Lonergan was also upset, because he didn’t want parents or the community thinking gang members were roaming the halls of the schools.
He said he received a letter from the governor’s office, acknowledging that his schools have not experienced gang activity.
In a statement, the governor’s office said it, along with state police, will work with the schools on the anti-gang initiative.