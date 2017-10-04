Would You Like Fries With That? Cops Say Manager Sold Cocaine Out Of Bronx McDonald’s

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say Coca Cola wasn’t the only kind of coke being sold at a McDonald’s in the Bronx.

Evidence pictures show packets of cocaine hidden inside orders of food.

Police said the night manager Frank Guerrero sold increasingly large amounts to an undercover officer. He’s also accused of selling crack from a restaurant on Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview.

As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, late night customers at the McDonald’s used the drive through window, but cocaine customers were able to come right inside.

Special narcotics prosecutor Bridget Brennan said Guerrero made eight sales just to undercover officers.

“Which was put in a cookie bag, a McDonald’s cookie bag, and then placed inside another McDonald’s bag which contained two cheeseburgers, a soda, and fries,” she said.

It brings new meaning to the term ‘happy meal.’

Frequent customer Jason Lee said, ‘not at my McDonald’s.’

“Terrible, that’s terrible, if you’re gonna do something like that do it out on the side somewhere else,” he said.

Guerrero and his girlfriend are under arrest, the McDonald’s is closed until further notice.