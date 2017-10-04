Mercy College Manhattan Campus Shut Down Due To Bomb Threat

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bomb threat prompted Mercy College to evacuate and close its campus in Midtown Wednesday afternoon.
The Mercy College Manhattan Campus, at 66 W. 35th St. at Herald Square was closed until further notice as of 6 p.m. and all evening classes were canceled.
Earlier, students and other members of the campus community were advised to refrain from using their cellphones until they were out of the building.
Further information about the nature of the threat was not immediately available.