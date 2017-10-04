Mother, 2 Kids Struck By Car On Staten Island

Filed Under: Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A crash on Staten Island sent a mother and her two children to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene in Heartland Village around 8:30 a.m.

Police said the mother was pushing her two children in a double stroller when she was hit by a vehicle near Richmond Road and Lighthouse Avenue.

The woman was taken away on a stretcher.

The stroller tipped over, but witnesses told CBS2’s Ali Bauman the kids, ages 2 and 5, appeared to be OK.

One neighbor said it’s a dangerous intersection.

“It happens 100 times a day. Five fights break out at that light every day. There’s never any police to monitor rush hours in the morning and in the evening,” she said. “Luckily, everybody was OK from what I could see.”

The driver, a woman believed to be in her 20s, remained on the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch