Mother, 2 Kids Struck By Car On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A crash on Staten Island sent a mother and her two children to the hospital Wednesday morning.
Chopper 2 flew over the scene in Heartland Village around 8:30 a.m.
Police said the mother was pushing her two children in a double stroller when she was hit by a vehicle near Richmond Road and Lighthouse Avenue.
The woman was taken away on a stretcher.
The stroller tipped over, but witnesses told CBS2’s Ali Bauman the kids, ages 2 and 5, appeared to be OK.
One neighbor said it’s a dangerous intersection.
“It happens 100 times a day. Five fights break out at that light every day. There’s never any police to monitor rush hours in the morning and in the evening,” she said. “Luckily, everybody was OK from what I could see.”
The driver, a woman believed to be in her 20s, remained on the scene.