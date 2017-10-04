Back Stories: Pope John Paul II Visits NYC

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – In today’s Back Story, WCBS reporter Rich Lamb remembers a playful gesture from Pope John Paul II.
The pope visited New York City in October 1979.
“I was stationed at 51st Street and Fifth Avenue outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, at the top of the steps. At a corner of two blue police barricades,” he recalls.
“The pope was making his way along a stone walkway next to the cathedral. When the pope is about 30 feet from me, I thought, ‘this is amazing,’ but I expected him to make a left into the church. Instead, he kept coming 20 feet, 10 feet. As he passes me, he turns and winks at me. It was a playful gesture,” he says. “I paused a heartbeat and I said, ‘Do I say this on the radio?’ And I did, and Pat and Ben were on the air – Pat Parson and Ben Farnsworth – they cracked open their mics and started laughing. They said, ‘Hey, did the mayor wink at you? Did the police commissioner wink at you?’ I said, ‘No, just the pope.’”