Stewart Manor Residents Worry 7-11 Would Lead To Late Night Noise

Filed Under: 7-11, Stewart Manor, Valerie Castro

STEWART MANOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Convenience, or a quiet community?

That’s the choice some Long Island residents in a small Nassau County village are confronting.

They’re concerned a convenience store plans to operate all night despite a village ban.

A wooden barrier prevented a good peek inside what appeared to be a freshly completed convenience store on Covert Avenue in Stewart Manor.

Village inspectors spotted 7-11 decals inside, and now village hall is demanding answers from the property owner.

The mayor did not want to be interviewed, but issued a letter saying the property owner has not revealed who the tenant is.

The letter warned that “village law does not permit businesses to be open between midnight to 5 a.m.”

The property owner did not return a call asking whether he plans to operate an all-night convenience store.

Many Stewart manor residents said they specifically chose the community because of its renowned reputation for quiet.

“This is a quaint community, that’s what the charm is. I think 7-11 belongs in much busier area on main roads, not in small towns,” Cathy Rose said.

Century old trees drape the well catered neighborhoods of the square mile village, a rare calm in overdeveloped Nassau County.

It’s a place where parents can watch children bike, or take their beloved pets for a walk. They’re concerned about the impact on the already heavy traffic at the site.

“Traffic on the weekend here is horrendous on the particular avenue, could possibly make things worse than they are now,” Christopher Keane said.

Not everyone is opposed, some neighbors say any good business is better than a vacant storefront.

“It would look a lot better than what is there right now. I don’t see a problem with it personally,” George Rose said.

Village officials said while the business has received all its proper permits, they won’t sign off on the final paperwork until they agree to close by midnight.

CBS2’s calls to 7-11 concerning plans for the store were not returned.

