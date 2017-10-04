Dramatic Police Body Cam Footage Shows Chaos, Confusion During Vegas Shooting

1010 WINS — Police released new body camera video showing the chaotic and confusing moments when officers arrived on the scene of Sunday’s deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.

The officers are heard shouting warnings to each other in the chaos that was unfolding as Stephen Paddock unleashed a hail of bullets from weapons in his 32nd floor suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Amid sirens and volleys of gunfire, people yelled “they’re shooting right at us” while officers shouted “go that way!”

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said the shooting spanned between nine and 11 minutes. Police say Paddock also set up surveillance cameras in the hallway outside of his hotel room.

“I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody,” Lombardo said.

Investigators also found a computer and 23 guns with him at the hotel, along with 12 “bump stock” devices that can enable a rifle to fire continuously, like an automatic weapon, authorities said. Nineteen more guns were found at Paddock’s Mesquite home and seven at his Reno house.

“The fact that he had that type of weaponry and amount of weaponry in that room, it was pre-planned extensively and I am pretty sure he evaluated everything that he did and his actions,” said Lombardo.

The motive remains unclear for the massacre.

Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, is back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad, and is at the center of the investigation into the mass shooting.