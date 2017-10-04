WFAN Morning Show: On To Cleveland The Yankees Go

It was a memorable Tuesday night in the Bronx, to say the least.

In response to starter Luis Severino lasting just one-third of an inning, the Yankees used their big bats and stellar bullpen to cement their spot in the American League Division Series.

The Yankees’ 8-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in the wild-card game sets up a highly anticipated series with the Cleveland Indians, who had the best record in the AL during the regular season.

Game 1 is set for Thursday night at Progressive Field.

Boomer and Jerry Recco stayed up until the very end of Tuesday night’s near-four-hour Bombers win and had plenty to say about it during Wednesday’ show open.

