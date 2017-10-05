Anti-Semitic, Racist Graffiti Scrawled On Playground Equipment In Nassau County

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Anti-Semitic and bias graffiti was found Wednesday in a Nassau County playground.
The hateful graffiti was scrawled on playground equipment in Baldwin Park.
“Some of it was scratched in, some of it was with a marker,” Town of Hempstead Supervisor Anthony Santino told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall. “It was swastikas and other kind of vile, racist epithets.”
New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky’s wife discovered the graffiti while bringing their son to play in the park.
“We have removed the offending graffiti, and we are making it very clear that the Town of Hempstead has an absolute zero tolerance policy,” Santino said.
Police are investigating. So far, no arrests have been made.