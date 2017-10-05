2 Women Attacked, Robbed Woman At Bronx Bus Stop, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Thursday for two women who allegedly attacked and robbed another woman at a bus stop in the Bronx last month.
Around midnight Friday, Sept. 1, a 25-year-old woman was waiting for the bus in front of 899 E. 169th St. in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx.
The suspects came up and punched the woman in the face multiple times and ran off with her cellphone and headset, police said.
The woman suffered bruising and swelling to her face, but declined medical attention, police said.
The suspects were both described as black women with a dark complexion, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. They had brown eyes and black hair. One was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and the other a gray hoodie, and they were both wearing dark-colored jeans, and sandals, police said.
