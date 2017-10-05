13-Year-Old Student Caught With Gun Inside Bronx Middle School, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A student was caught with a gun Thursday morning at a middle school in the Bronx, police say.
As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, officers scrambled into Middle School 135 in Bronxdale to question the 13-year-old boy. Police said he was found with an unloaded .22 caliber handgun.
The boy was placed in police custody. His mother joined him in the principal’s office for questioning, Carlin reported.
Meanwhile in the recreation area behind the school, students seemed unaware. Longtime residents who live near the school said incidents where police are called are rare.
“I’m shocked,” one woman said.
“That’s not good, man,” a man added.
CBS2 learned the gun may have been in the student’s book bag; another student saw it and told school officials.
The school does not have metal detectors or pat downs.
“They should bring more security,” the man said.
“Unbelievable. What is going on with all the schools now?” the woman asked.
This comes on the heels of a deadly stabbing inside another Bronx school.