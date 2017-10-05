Comfort Dogs Bring Much Needed Calm To Las Vegas Mass Shooting Victims

1010 WINS-As the country continues to piece together details of the horrific events that unfolded at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, October 1st, some much-needed emotional healing is currently underway helping victims and their families piece their own lives back together.
Golden Retriever comfort dogs from all over the country, along with their handlers from Lutheran Church Charities based in the Chicago area, have traveled to Nevada in order to bring comfort and calm to those affected by the mass shooting which claimed the lives of 58 innocent concertgoers and injured over 500 more.
The dogs spent time with patients at Sunrise Hospital, located only minutes from the tragic scene and visited hospitals, schools, churches and first responders, and participated in numerous community vigils which started early Monday morning.
The non-profit organization began its mission after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast and contends that emotional support from a comfort dog can play a significant role in the healing process post-trauma.
To learn more and donate to Lutheran Church Charities and K9 Comfort, visit their website, Facebook, and official donation pages.
-Joe Cingrana