Las Vegas Gunman’s ‘Secret Life’ Thwarts Investigators’ Hunt For Motive

LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork/AP) — The gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a “secret life” that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attack.

It has been a massive, widespread investigation as law enforcement are still putting together a working timeline of Stephen Paddock’s final hours.

“More than 100 investigators have spent the last 72 hours combing through the life of 64-year-old Stephen Paddock to produce a profile of someone I will call disturbed and dangerous,” Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

The sheriff said Paddock was a man “who spent decades acquiring weapons and ammo and living a secret life, much of which will never be fully understood.”

“You gotta make the assumption he had to have some help at some point,” Lombardo said.

In an effort to try to crack Paddock’s state of mind, the FBI spent hours on Wednesday interviewing his longtime girlfriend, who returned Tuesday from a weekslong overseas trip. She said she had no inkling of the massacre he was plotting when he sent her to see family in her native Philippines.

“He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen,” Marilou Danley, 62, said in a statement read by her lawyer outside FBI headquarters in Los Angeles.

She confirmed he wired her money while she was overseas, but said she thought he was preparing her for a break-up.

“It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone,” she said in a the statement read by her lawyer.

Lombardo said Wednesday that Paddock had 1,600 rounds of ammunition and several containers of an explosive commonly used in target shooting that totaled 50 pounds in his car. But it wasn’t clear what, if anything, Paddock planned with the explosives, he said.

Paddock, who set up surveillance cameras in his room and to see anyone approaching outside, also had an escape plan, Lombardo said, though he fatally shot himself as police closed in on his luxury suite on the 32nd-floor of the Mandalay Bay resort casino. Lombardo declined to say what led authorities to believe he planned an escape.

Investigators also revealed that Paddock had rented a condo overlooking the site of the Life is Beautiful music festival back in September.

Paddock had no known criminal history. Public records contained no indication of any financial problems, and his brother described him as a wealthy real estate investor.

Lombardo on Wednesday also revised the death toll to 58 victims plus the shooter. The number of those injured have also been revised down to 489 from 527.

“Some of those patients were double counted or they were misconstrued as event injuries versus other injuries such as car accidents,” he said.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump met privately with victims at a Las Vegas hospital Wednesday and then with police officers and dispatchers, praising them and the doctors who treated the wounded.

“Our souls are stricken with grief for every American who lost a husband or a wife, a mother or a father, a son or a daughter,” he said. “We know that your sorrow feels endless. We stand together to help you carry your pain.”

