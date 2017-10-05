Thousands Of Fans Converge On Javits Center For New York Comic Con

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of fans are converging on the Jacob Javits Center for New York Comic Con 2017.

Lines stretched down 11th Avenue Thursday morning as fans waited their turns to enter the unparalleled production.

“I just love the culture it’s like Halloween for nerds,” Harlem resident Techna Deschanel, who was dressed as Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

EXTRA: Where To Eat During NY Comic Con

The alternate identities are endless in the aisles of the Javits Center, from the Joker to Goku from “Dragon Ball Z” to a 9-year-old yellow Daredevil.

“It was important because it shows I’m not just an ordinary kid who dresses as Batman or The Avengers,” she said.

Dustin Nelson of Dark Horse Comics says it’s also important to have the books.

“The books are the reason we’re here,” he said. “It’s something folks love to hold in their hand.”

Proof evident in Monika Bolino’s reaction to some comic books.

“I’m so excited, so excited it’s absurd,” she said.

She says so many enter this iconic convention come with a plan, but not her.

“I see new things, let it flow,” she said.

New York Comic Con runs through Sunday. For more information, click here.