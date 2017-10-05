‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Talking With Cody Stamann Ahead Of UFC 216

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman preview a solid UFC 216 card and talk about what’s next for Conor McGregor within the UFC, as he’ll pay close attention to Saturday’s interim lightweight title fight.
Joining the guys from Las Vegas ahead of his fight Saturday, UFC bantamweight Cody “Spartan” Stamann (22:31) discusses how he plans to make it two consecutive victories inside the octagon.
Stamann wrestled his way to victory in his UFC debut at UFC 213 in July. Now the Michigan Golden Gloves winner is ready to let his hands fly. The “Spartan” will be tested by his opponent, a flashy French striker in Tom Duquesnoy. Before Stamann attempts to enthrall himself in a stacked bantamweight division, he talks to the guys about his pivotal fight, workout music and the atmosphere in Las Vegas.
Wrapping up this week, the fellas give their picks for UFC 216 and talk about the Yankees’ huge playoff win.
For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)