2 People Fall From Balcony In Perth Amboy, New Jersey

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Emergency crews were on the scene late Thursday afternoon after two people fell from a second story balcony in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.
Reports indicated that two people fell from the second story of the building at 73 Brighton Ave. in Perth Amboy, Dan Rice reported from Chopper 2.
A piece of the railing from the balcony seemed to be missing, but the circumstances were not yet known as of 5:30 p.m.
The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately learned.
Police remained on the scene as of 5:30 p.m.