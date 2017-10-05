2 People Fall From Balcony In Perth Amboy, New Jersey

Filed Under: Balcony Fall, Dan RiceH, perth amboy

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Emergency crews were on the scene late Thursday afternoon after two people fell from a second story balcony in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

Reports indicated that two people fell from the second story of the building at 73 Brighton Ave. in Perth Amboy, Dan Rice reported from Chopper 2.

A piece of the railing from the balcony seemed to be missing, but the circumstances were not yet known as of 5:30 p.m.

The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately learned.

Police remained on the scene as of 5:30 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch