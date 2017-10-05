Police Honor Officer Killed In Las Vegas Massacre With Final Salute

1010 WINS-Dozens of colleagues stood in salute today in memory of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Charleston Hartfield whose life, among 57 others, was cut short on Sunday, October 1st during the nation’s largest mass shooting in history.
The 34-year-old Army National Guard veteran, youth football coach, and father of two was off-duty on that fateful day, enjoying the Route 91 country music festival just off the Vegas Strip — a yearly tradition for him and his wife, Veronica.
Hartfield published his first book this past July, called “Memoirs Of A Public Servant,” detailing his 16-years of service in the military and 11-years in law enforcement. Family and longtime friends remember Officer Hartfield as a great and positive individual who was always there for his community.
Late Tuesday night, Undersheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department spoke kind words of Hartfield while holding back tears:
“Though Officer Hartfield was at the concert as a civilian, he immediately took action to save lives,” McMahill said. “In that moment, he was acting as a police officer. He ultimately gave his life protecting others.”
A service for Hartfield is set for 6PM PT today at Police Memorial Park in Las Vegas.
-Joe Cingrana