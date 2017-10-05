Thief Makes Himself A Meal Inside Long Island Restaurant

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A burglar paused to make himself a meal while stealing from a Long Island restaurant.
Surveillance video at Nelly’s Taqueria in Hicksville captured the crime.
The man broke in through the kitchen and stole $100 from the register, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported. But instead of taking off, he cooked himself quite a feast.
“First thing he did was put on gloves — that we believe was for food safety reasons, not for finger print issues — entered the fridge, removed items and proceeded to cook up a storm,” the restaurant’s manager, Mike, told Hall. “The individual knew his way around the kitchen in the dark.”
He was a very neat thief.
“He cooked up a nice wonderful dish of rice, frijoles, shrimp and chicken. And then cleaned up after himself,” Mike said.
No arrests have been made.
Mike told Hall he does not believe the crime was committed by a former employee.