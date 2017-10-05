Suffolk County Police Department Shows Off New High-Tech Equipment

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Using grants and forfeited funds, the Suffolk County Police Department has introduced new equipment to help with everyday accidents, as well as terror incidents.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, one of the most interesting items is a new Chevy suburban. The SUV will blend in with other vehicles when it’s parked, but it can detect radioactive bomb-making materials.
“This is critical to the ever-looming threat of terrorism. The truck was donated by our federal partners and will be retrofitted with state-of-the-art technology to detect gamma and neutron radiation sources, which can be used to create explosives,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini said.
Also new are drones that can see who is involved in an active shooter incident and battery-powered Jaws of Life. Before the department used hydraulic Jaws of Life, which are much heavier and take longer to use.