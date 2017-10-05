Search On For Biker After 3 Union City Police Officers Struck By Motorcycles

UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a biker after three Union City, New Jersey police officers were injured when they were hit by motorcycles while responding to a fatal crash involving a teenager and a garbage truck.

It began around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on 31st Street and Palisade Avenue when police said a garbage truck fatally struck a 16-year-old boy riding a bicycle.

A crowd gathered and as the officers responded, witnesses say two motorcycles barreled through the crime scene, striking the investigators.

“They just completely rushed through and it was insane because I think they were trying to take this person’s body out of this garbage truck and then this happened,” said witness Christian Ugaz. “It was just so crazy to watch as it happened.”

“It came out unexpectedly and just crashed into the police officers at the scene,” said witness Angel Solorzano. “I saw at least three people on the floor.”

One motorcyclist was injured as they were thrown off the bike and hospitalized. Police are still searching for the other motorcyclist who they said rode away.

The New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association tweeted: “Please pray for all the officers injured in Union City incident tonight. Officers have been taken to area hospitals.”

