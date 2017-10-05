CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Official: Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Booked Room In Chicago In August During Lollapalooza Music Fest

LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two months before he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas from a 32nd-floor room of a hotel and killed 58 people, Stephen Paddock booked a room at a Chicago hotel that overlooks a park where a major music festival was held that weekend, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

The official said that law enforcement found no evidence that Paddock ever came to Chicago during the weekend of Lollapalooza — a music festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people. The official, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation of Paddock’s movements, spoke only on condition of anonymity after being briefed on the investigation.

gettyimages 75956927 Official: Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Booked Room In Chicago In August During Lollapalooza Music Fest

Fans watch the band moe. perform at Lollapalooza during the first day at Grant Park on August 3, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images)

The Blackstone Hotel, where Paddock made the reservations, overlooks the main stage and other stages at Grant Park where the music festival is held every year.

Paddock’s August 1 booking of the hotel room, first reported by TMZ, comes as investigators, trying to determine a motive for the Las Vegas shooting, have been trying to track Paddock’s movements in the days before he opened fire from the Mandalay Bay casino resort on Sunday night.

On Wednesday, police released new body camera video showing the chaotic and confusing moments when officers arrived on the scene of Sunday’s deadly mass shooting.

The officers are heard shouting warnings to each other in the chaos that was unfolding as Paddock unleashed a hail of bullets from his suite.

Amid sirens and volleys of gunfire, people yelled “they’re shooting right at us” while officers shouted “go that way!”

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said the shooting spanned between nine and 11 minutes. Police say Paddock also set up surveillance cameras in the hallway outside of his hotel room.

“I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody,” Lombardo said.

Investigators also found a computer and 23 guns with him at the hotel, along with 12 “bump stock” devices that can enable a rifle to fire continuously, like an automatic weapon, authorities said. Nineteen more guns were found at Paddock’s Mesquite home and seven at his Reno house.

“The fact that he had that type of weaponry and amount of weaponry in that room, it was pre-planned extensively and I am pretty sure he evaluated everything that he did and his actions,” said Lombardo.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

