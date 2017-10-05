Man Gets Charges, Lifetime Ban For Allegedly Attacking PeeWee Football Coach

Filed Under: Closter, Peter Iappelli, Robert Bicocchi, Westwood

WESTWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man has been banned from a peewee football league for life, following an incident that took place during a game in Westwood.

There were 75 parents on hand to cheer on kids aged 6 through 8 during a flag football game at Westwood Middle School.

Police said that’s when Peter Iappelli, 50, became enraged that his son was no longer playing quarterback.

Cops say he confronted the 16-year-old head coach, and put him in a bear hug that turned into a chokehold.

Other parents started yelling at Iappelli who let go and took off.

The teenage coach went to the hospital for neck pain, and his father Westwood councilman Robert Bicocchi signed a complaint.

Iappelli of Closter was charged with assault. He and his family have been banned for life.

 

