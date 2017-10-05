WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo’s Got This Update Thing Down To A Science

Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Jerry Recco, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

There is no substitute for experience.

While filling in for Jerry Recco, Chris Lopresti has learned a lot about the update game.  And on Thursday morning, “C-Lo” was presented with yet another opportunity to master his craft.

Jerry’s protégé cranked out previews of Thursday night’s Game 1 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Indians, and the Rangers’ season opener against the visiting Avalanche. Later, he traversed the world of sports in a manner that made his mentor proud.

Have a listen above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch