WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo’s Got This Update Thing Down To A Science

There is no substitute for experience.
While filling in for Jerry Recco, Chris Lopresti has learned a lot about the update game. And on Thursday morning, “C-Lo” was presented with yet another opportunity to master his craft.
Jerry’s protégé cranked out previews of Thursday night’s Game 1 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Indians, and the Rangers’ season opener against the visiting Avalanche. Later, he traversed the world of sports in a manner that made his mentor proud.
