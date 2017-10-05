Yankees ALDS Roster Includes Garcia, Montgomery; Clint Frazier, Shreve Left Off

CLEVELAND (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees’ 25-man ALDS roster includes 12 pitchers, including Jordan Montgomery and Jaime Garcia.
Starters during the season, Montgomery and Garcia are expected to only be used in relief against the Indians, barring an injury in the Yankees’ postseason rotation.
MORE: Keidel: Yankees Own Twins, But Indians Will Be A Different Animal
Sonny Gray will start Game 1 on Thursday night in Cleveland, and CC Sabathia will pitch in Game 2. Masahiro Tanaka will take the mound when the series comes to Yankee Stadium in Game 3, and Luis Severino, who was roughed up in Tuesday’s American League wild-card game, will start Game 4 of the best-of-five series, if necessary.
Notable omissions to the ALDS roster include left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve, rookie outfielder Clint Frazier and rookie infielder Tyler Wade.
The Yankees’ full ALDS roster:
Pitchers: Dellin Betances, Aroldis Chapman, Garcia, Gray, Chad Green, Tommy Kahnle, Montgomery, David Robertson, Sabathia, Severino, Tanaka, Adam Warren
Catchers: Austin Romine, Gary Sanchez
Infielders: Greg Bird, Starlin Castro, Todd Frazier, Didi Gregorius, Chase Headley, Ronald Torreyes
Outfielders: Jacoby Ellsbury, Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge
Designated Hitter: Matt Holliday
Indians manager Terry Francona is carrying 11 pitchers, seven infielders, five outfielders and two catchers on his roster. Cleveland’s roster includes Michael Brantley, who missed 50 games after suffering an ankle injury Aug. 8. He’s expected to be used in a pinch-hitting role against the Yankees.