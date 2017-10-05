CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Yankees ALDS Roster Includes Garcia, Montgomery; Clint Frazier, Shreve Left Off

Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, MLB playoffs, New York Yankees

CLEVELAND (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees’ 25-man ALDS roster includes 12 pitchers, including Jordan Montgomery and Jaime Garcia.

Starters during the season, Montgomery and Garcia are expected to only be used in relief against the Indians, barring an injury in the Yankees’ postseason rotation.

MORE: Keidel: Yankees Own Twins, But Indians Will Be A Different Animal

Sonny Gray will start Game 1 on Thursday night in Cleveland, and CC Sabathia will pitch in Game 2. Masahiro Tanaka will take the mound when the series comes to Yankee Stadium in Game 3, and Luis Severino, who was roughed up in Tuesday’s American League wild-card game, will start Game 4 of the best-of-five series, if necessary.

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays

The Yankees’ Jaime Garcia pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 13, 2017, at Citi Field in Flushing. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Notable omissions to the ALDS roster include left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve, rookie outfielder Clint Frazier and rookie infielder Tyler Wade.

The Yankees’ full ALDS roster:

Pitchers: Dellin Betances, Aroldis Chapman, Garcia, Gray, Chad Green, Tommy Kahnle, Montgomery, David Robertson, Sabathia, Severino, Tanaka, Adam Warren

Catchers: Austin Romine, Gary Sanchez

Infielders: Greg Bird, Starlin Castro, Todd Frazier, Didi Gregorius, Chase Headley, Ronald Torreyes

Outfielders: Jacoby Ellsbury, Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge

Designated Hitter: Matt Holliday

Indians manager Terry Francona is carrying 11 pitchers, seven infielders, five outfielders and two catchers on his roster. Cleveland’s roster includes Michael Brantley, who missed 50 games after suffering an ankle injury Aug. 8. He’s expected to be used in a pinch-hitting role against the Yankees.

