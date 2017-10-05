Yankees Avoid Disaster, But Trail Indians Through 3

CLEVELAND (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees are very lucky.
The Indians lead 1-0 through three innings of Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Thursday night.
It easily could have been a much bigger deficit.
Yankees starter Sonny Gray ran into trouble in the second inning, giving up an opposite-field double to Jay Bruce and a single to Carlos Santana. The 27-year-old right-hander then hit Lonnie Chisenhall to load the bases.
But Gray battled back, getting Roberto Perez to bounce into a run-scoring double play and Giovanny Urshela to fly to right.
Indians starter Trevor Bauer, a surprise choice by manager Terry Francona, cruised through the first three frames, striking out four and allowing just one baserunner, a second-inning walk to Greg Bird.
Game 2 is set for 5:08 p.m. on Friday. Veteran left-hander CC Sabathia will take the ball for the Yankees against Cy Young Award candidate Corey Kluber.