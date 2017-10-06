Best Things To Do This Weekend In NY: October 7 And 8

By Jessica Allen

This weekend you can fall for dance, learn everything there is to know about the Little Red Lighthouse and laugh it up with Jerry Seinfeld and a ton of other funny folks. Here our picks for the best in eating, drinking and merrymaking in New York.

Fall for Dance

New York City Center

131 West 55th Street

New York, NY 10019

(212) 581-1212

www.nycitycenter.org

There’s a lot to love about the annual Fall for Dance festival, starting with the price: for just $15 a ticket, you’ll be treated to some of the best choreography this city has to offer. Throughout the festival, dance companies from all genres put on a range of performances, including many works commissioned specifically for this event. We’re especially excited about No. 1, created by two hip-hop artists and featuring a principal dancer from the New York City Ballet. Monday, October 2, through Saturday, October 14, see schedule for details, $15, tickets required.

The New Yorker Festival

Various venues

New York, NY

https://festival.newyorker.com

The New Yorker gathers together some of the world’s most notable thinkers, artists, musicians, writers, journalists, models, dancers, performers, producers, and filmmakers, and lets us listen in on what these luminaries have to say. A highlight of the season’s cultural offerings, the 18th annual festival features such legends as Jerry Seinfeld, John McPhee, Françoise Mouly, Sophia Coppola, Ai Wei Wei, and Tracee Ellis Ross. It’s an absolute must-do! Friday, October 6, through Sunday, October 8, see schedule for details, tickets required.

Little Red Lighthouse Festival

Fort Washington Park

Hudson River Greenway

New York, NY 10032

311

riversideparknyc.org



Decommissioned in 1948, Manhattan’s only remaining lighthouse lives on in the hearts and minds of those who’ve read, and cherished, the famous children’s book (about how the Little Red Lighthouse discovers its value and abilities). Come celebrate the lighthouse at its annual festival, where urban park rangers will be on hand to offer guided tours and anglers will be hosting fishing clinics. There will also be numerous readings of The Little Red Lighthouse and the Great Gray Bridge throughout the event. Saturday, October 7, 12 to 4 pm, free.

Diwali at Times Square

New York, NY 10036

(212) 216-9305

diwalitimessquare.com



Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, a massive celebration of all that is bright and colorful and lovely. It’s a very joyful time, an opportunity to spread love to your family, to your friends, and beyond. From vendors selling Indian snacks and other goodies to cultural performances to a shopping bazaar with jewelry and crafts, Diwali at Times Square gives everyone the opportunity to join in the fun. Of special note are the free concerts, featuring Bollywood stars like Aamir and Sanjeeda straight from the screen. It’s the largest Diwai celebration outside of India. Saturday, October 7, 2 to 9 pm, free.

Elsie Fest

Central Park

Fifth Avenue at 69th St.

New York, NY 10021

www.elsiefest.com

Summer may be a thing of the past, but the city’s SummerStage is still going strong. At Elsie Fest on Sunday you can catch Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Alan Cummings, and other notables of the stage and screen performing their favorite pop or show tunes. It’s the musical lover’s music festival, for sure. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Great cause, great music, great fun. Sunday, October 8, 6 to 10 pm, $59.99, tickets required.