Checking Out The Crazy Costumes At New York Comic Con 2017

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – From post-apocalyptic cartoon characters to life-size strips of bacon, the costumes at New York City Comic Con 2017 do not disappoint.

CBS2’s Elle McLogan joined casual spectators and super-fans at this year’s comic book convention of mammoth proportions. Snaking lines were a testament to the popularity of the event, which draws visitors from all over the world.

And the event isn’t just for comic book fans but for “all kinds of people,” said a five-year Comic Con veteran, who spent an entire year putting together her costume.

She and her friend said they felt a sense of belonging at the event, even if they are “more into books and movies than the actual comic books or graphic novels.”

Elaborate costumes paid homage to Game of Thrones, Beetlejuice, and Doctor Who, among countless others. Attendees mingled and posed for pictures.

One comic book vendor defined the event as “interaction with like-minded, off-kilter companions.”

“It gets safer each year,” a returning visitor told Elle. “It gets more diverse each year. It just feels like [it’s] better and better and better.”

If you’re hoping to get tickets, better luck next year. This year’s event is sold out. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it—many events are being streamed live:

