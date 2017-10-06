Cuomo Creates Panel To Study NYC Congestion Pricing

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is putting together a task force to study congestion pricing and other ideas for fixing New York City’s traffic.

Announced on Thursday, the “Fix NYC” panel will recommend solutions to traffic congestion and the funding challenges facing the city’s subway and bus systems.

“New York City is home to some of the most gridlocked streets in the nation and with this new advisory panel, we take a major step forward in coming up with a real solution to tackle the issue of congestion while helping to fund mass transit moving forward,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Congestion pricing would charge motorists more for entering the most congested parts of New York City. The idea is to discourage vehicular traffic in dense urban areas while also raising money for mass transit.

“It introduces a user fee to come into the central business district, it provides a lot of revenue for roads and bridges and transit,” traffic engineer Sam Schwartz, who is on the committee, told WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell.

But many drivers didn’t seem happy with the idea.

“It’s insane,” one man told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck. “It wouldn’t work for us. It would probably work for them.”

“That’s so miserable,” said another man. “No one could afford this with all the high taxes and all the expense of this life here being in the city.”

What’s not clear is if taxis and delivery trucks would be exempt, Schuck reported.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg proposed a congestion pricing plan several years ago, but it quickly ran into opposition. Mayor Bill de Blasio has criticized the idea.

The panel will report its recommendations in December.

