De Blasio Says Potholes Are Down 50 Percent Since He Took Office

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Mayor Bill de Blasio touted his administration’s progress in repaving New York City streets Friday.

After shoveling hot asphalt onto a Bronx street with members of a road crew, the mayor noted that during his time in office, the Department of Transportation has filled 1.5 million potholes and has totally repaved more than one in four city streets, including the FDR Drive.

“This means our streets are smoother, traffic flows better. It’s one of the ways to address congestion,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said more repaving means fewer teeth-rattlers for travelers in cars, trucks, buses and bicycles.

“We’ve had potholes decline more than 50 percent since 2014,” he said.

As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, that’s the year de Blasio took office.

