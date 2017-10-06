Miracle Cure Or Medical Nightmare? Patients Swallow Bleach Ingredient To Fight Disease

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It cleans and sanitizes, but could an ingredient in bleach also be the key to curing disease?

Hundreds of people have been persuaded to think so and are now consuming it for a variety of health problems from hepatitis to cancer.

“These benefits, they are so overwhelming,” one man said.

“I am grateful that I found this product,” a woman added.

They’re singing the praises of chlorine dioxide, it’s the active ingredient in some types of bleach, and it’s also found in a product called Miracle Mineral Solution or MMS.

“This works really, really freaking well,” a man said.

They’re not using it to clean their kitchens. They’re drinking it.

“I feel about 20 to 30 percent better than when I first started taking it,” a woman said.

Chlorine dioxide or bleach is a disinfectant. It’s very effective at killing bacteria and viruses, most often on hard surfaces.

The maker of MMS said when consumed it can do the same in the body, going so far as to suggest that it can sure the incurable.

“I’ve got to get rid of the cancer, and so far the only way I know how to do this is with MMS,” a man said.

Despite the anecdotal testimonials, the company provides no scientific evidence that MMS is safe or effective, only that there may be some side effects.

“The nausea, diarrhea, and headaches were absolutely awful in the beginning,” one woman said.

The company said that means it’s working.

But internist Dr. Venis Wilder said there have been so many complaints about MMS that the FDA issued a warning about the product.

“I’ve never used or prescribed bleach,” Dr. Wilder said, “It can cause injury to the GI system, to your stomach and intestines.”

In 2015, the Department of Justice sentenced Louis Daniel Smith — the seller of MMS — to 51 months in prison for peddling what they called a ‘toxic product’ as a miracle cure.

Still, the product sells online with many people swearing by it.

“Even in the face of warnings and possible bad consequences, hope is unbelievably potent,” Dr. Barbara Greenberg said.

Dr. Greenberg, a clinical psychologist said so-called alternative products often play on the power of suggestion and persuasion.

“What’s happening here is that people perceive and ineffective treatment as effective simply because of their expectations,” she said.

The company’s website said “due to MMS product becoming ever increasing in its litigiousness, we unfortunately no longer take calls.”

CBS2 sent several emails in an attempt to demand answers, but never heard back.

“I would not recommend this product and I don’t know any doctor who would,” Dr. Wilder said.

The sale of MMS has been banned in a handful of countries including Canada and Ireland.