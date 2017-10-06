All 58 Victims Identified As Las Vegas Shooting Probe Goes On

LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork/AP) — All 58 victims of the Las Vegas massacre have now been identified as thousands came out to mourn a police officer who was among those killed.

The victims range in age from 20 to 61. The coroner’s office will be releasing the bodies to their families and Las Vegas officials have set up a family information center for families to assist with funeral plans.

Las Vegas Shooting: Latest | Photos | Videos | The Victims

Meanwhile, investigators say gunman Stephen Paddock may have been looking to target other venues.

Paddock booked rooms overlooking the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago in August and the Life Is Beautiful show near the Vegas Strip in late September, according to authorities reconstructing his movements before he undertook the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Fenway Park in Boston also came up during the investigation of Paddock, Boston police Lt. Detective Mike McCarthy said Thursday, though he provided no further details.

It was not clear if he contemplated massacres at the other sites.

The details came to light as investigators struggled to figure out why the 64-year-old high-stakes gambler opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 Sunday night from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel casino before taking his own life.

On Thursday night, thousands raised candles and surrounded the widow and two children of Officer Charleston Hartfield, who was killed in the shooting.

Hartfield, a 16-year Army veteran who served in Iraq, was known as “Charles,” ”Chuck” and “ChuckyHart,” but one longtime friend and colleague dubbed him “Captain America.”

“Charlie Hartfield was the greatest American I have ever known,” Sgt. Ryan Fryman told the crowd.

His was among the first memorials for the dead.

Police announced Thursday that they had found a Hyundai Tucson SUV they had been searching for as part of the probe while executing a search warrant at the home in Reno that Paddock shared with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley. It wasn’t immediately clear if the car was found on Thursday or earlier in the week when police searched the home and found several guns and ammunition.

Paddock had an arsenal of 23 weapons in his hotel room. A dozen of them included “bump stocks,” attachments that can effectively convert semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons.

In a rare concession on gun control, the National Rifle Association announced its support Thursday for regulating the devices.

Danley told FBI agents Wednesday she had not noticed any changes in his mental state or indications he could become violent, the federal official said.

Paddock sent Danley on a trip to her native Philippines before the attack, and she was unaware of his plans and devastated when she learned of the carnage while overseas, she said in a statement.

Investigators combing through his background for clues remain stumped as to his motive.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)