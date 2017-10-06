Injured Jets Matt Forte, Kony Ealy To Miss Browns Game

Filed Under: Kony Ealy, Matt Forte, New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Jets running back Matt Forte and defensive lineman Kony Ealy will miss Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns because of injuries.

Forte will be sidelined for the second straight game while recovering from turf toe. Bilal Powell is expected to get the start a week after he rushed for a career-high 163 yards against Jacksonville.

MORE: Bowles: Jets ‘Not Good Enough’ To Look Past 0-4 Browns

In the Jets’ first three games, Forte, 31, rushed for 94 yards on 23 carries and had six receptions for 58 yards. He has not yet scored a touchdown this season.

gettyimages 621452432 e1506610705494 Injured Jets Matt Forte, Kony Ealy To Miss Browns Game

Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Ealy has a shoulder injury and is coming off a big game in which he had an interception and four passes defensed. Claimed off waivers from the Patriots, has seven tackles but no sacks this season.

Coach Todd Bowles on Friday also ruled out cornerback Darryl Roberts (hamstring) and linebacker Josh Martin (ankle). Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) and cornerback Juston Burris (foot) are questionable.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

