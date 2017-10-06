CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
In And Out: Staten Island Family Robbed While Woman Picked Kids Up At School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Staten Island are looking for thieves who ransacked a family’s home.

They said the burglars targeted a woman while she was picking up her kids from school.

“I came out and looked around, didn’t notice anything suspicious and I just got in my truck and went to work, then my wife texted me there was a robbery two houses down and I just missed it,” Frank Stapleton said.

“And they just moved in. I feel bad for them. They’re new neighbors,” Pat Lavin told CBS2’s Jessica Moore.

The splintered door from on Craig Avenue in the Tottenville section told the story of a frightening midday crime targeting a young family.

Police say a woman was gone for only a few minutes Monday afternoon, to pick up her kids from school when she returned to find thieves had ransacked her house.

Cops said the thieves not only stole things, they stole memories, like earrings and the necklace the woman wore on her wedding day. They even took her husband’s wedding band.

Neighbors were astonished at the fast moving crooks who came and went with barely a trace.

“So now I’m putting a security door on my house,” Carmela Fazio said.

Fazio told CBS2’s Moore she’s in the neighborhood every day and never sees anything like this.

“I look up and down. The buses are constantly running, so you’d think nobody would try anything with the buses running, but you know, no fear,” she said.

Police don’t have much to go on, but are working hard to track them down.

The NYPD said there have been several other daytime burglaries in the Tottenville, area, but they don’t believe they are connected.

 

