CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Trump Rolls Back Mandate Requiring Employers To Provide Birth Control Coverage

Filed Under: birth control, Donald Trump, Weijia Jiang

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBSNews)President Donald Trump is rolling back the federal mandate that requires employers to provide birth control coverage.

The president had promised to change the Affordable Care Act throughout his campaign.

Trump issued a new set of rules Friday that allows employers to opt-out of providing certain contraceptive coverage to women if they object on moral or religious grounds.

“The president believes that the freedom to practice one’s faith is a fundamental right in this country, and I think all of us do. That’s all that today was about,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The Trump administration says the Obamacare mandate violates employers’ freedom of religion.

“This is a president who supports the first amendment, supports the freedom of religion. I don’t understand why that should be an issue,” Sanders said.

Gretchen Borchelt, with the National Women’s Law Center, says the Trump rules are a blow for women’s health and rights.

“It’s really prioritizing a certain religious view about contraception over a woman’s own personal beliefs and her views about what’s right for her and her body,” she said.

Borchelt says her organization will join others in suing the Trump administration.

“To take this away from women, while not changing the other care that men receive, is really an attack on women,” she said. “That’s discrimination – pure and simple.”

An Obama administration study showed more than 55 million women accessed free birth control because of the contraceptive coverage mandate. The new regulations could end that coverage for hundreds of thousands of women.

The new rules take effect immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch