Drivers Have One Last Chance To Take Old Tappan Zee Bridge Friday Night

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — After 62 years, the old Tappan Zee Bridge will see its last car Friday night.

The shift of Westchester-bound traffic to the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge starts at 9 p.m. and all lanes and exits should reopen by 10 a.m. Saturday.

Traffic will flow on four lanes in each direction on one of the new spans while crews demolish the old landing and create new footings for the second span.

The shift of Westchester-bound traffic to the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge takes place TONIGHT, weather permitting. https://t.co/VPRL9y953Y pic.twitter.com/GPb9byUtLT — NYSThruwayAuthority (@NYSThruway) October 6, 2017

During that work, Rockland County Executive Ed Day says River Road will be closed.

“It will be 24/7 personnel at the site to ensure that River Road has access at all times to emergency vehicles,” he told WCBS 880’s Sean Adams.

That work should last four to six weeks and the second span will open next year.

In August, Rockland-bound traffic switched to the first span of the new bridge while Westchester-bound traffic continues to use the old span.

The $4 billion project has been in the works for four years. It costs $5 to cross the bridge, but a toll freeze is expected to end in three years.