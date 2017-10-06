Drivers Have One Last Chance To Take Old Tappan Zee Bridge Friday Night

Westchester-Bound Traffic To Shift To New Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
Filed Under: Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Sean Adams, Tappan Zee Bridge

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — After 62 years, the old Tappan Zee Bridge will see its last car Friday night.

The shift of Westchester-bound traffic to the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge starts at 9 p.m. and all lanes and exits should reopen by 10 a.m. Saturday.

Traffic will flow on four lanes in each direction on one of the new spans while crews demolish the old landing and create new footings for the second span.

During that work, Rockland County Executive Ed Day says River Road will be closed.

“It will be 24/7 personnel at the site to ensure that River Road has access at all times to emergency vehicles,” he told WCBS 880’s Sean Adams.

That work should last four to six weeks and the second span will open next year.

In August, Rockland-bound traffic switched to the first span of the new bridge while Westchester-bound traffic continues to use the old span.

The $4 billion project has been in the works for four years. It costs $5 to cross the bridge, but a toll freeze is expected to end in three years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch