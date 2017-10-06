WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Feelin’ It On A ‘Football Friday’

Chris Lopresti delivered solid updates all week long, and Friday’s informative and entertaining effort was no different.

“C-Lo” recapped a pretty miserable night on the New York sports front as the Yankees dropped Game 1 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians, 4-0, and the Rangers opened the regular season with an equally annoying 4-2 defeat to the visiting Colorado Avalanche.

He then took a stroll around the rest of the world of sports, including spending some time on the Patriots and other NFL news and notes.

Have a listen above.

