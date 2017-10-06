WFAN Morning Show: Yanks Fail Miserably In ‘Must-Win’ Game 1

Boomer called Thursday night’s AL Division Series opener in Cleveland a “must-win” for the Yankees, but they obviously didn’t hear him.

So on Friday morning, following the Bombers’ 4-0 loss, the guys got back to basics. Boomer and Jerry Recco stated the obvious: Game 2 is a must-win.

Boomer was also a little out of sorts because his beloved Rangers dropped their season-opener, 4-2 to the visiting Avalanche.

And, oh yeah, it’s a Friday, a “Football Friday,” so start actin’ like it.

