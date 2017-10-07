10/7 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hope you enjoyed the summer warmth today because come tomorrow, we’ll be dealing with some rain & increased humidity. It’ll be mainly cloudy and quite muggy tonight with areas of fog as temps only drop into the mid & upper 60s. Some spotty drizzle or showers maybe late overnight.
Tomorrow will be a soupy day with highs in the mid & upper 70s, high humidity, and on & off rain during the day… Any rain that does fall could be heavy at times.
Columbus Day is shaping up to be a breezy & wet day with the remnant circulation of “Nate” passing to our north… We’ll get in on some of the heavy rain with tropical downpours likely Monday. Some localized flooding is possible.
Things will dry out Tuesday with lowered humidity and cooler temps for the rest of the week. Have a great night!