4th Person Charged Months After Young Man’s Body Found In Massapequa Preserve

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County police have charged a fourth person in the death of a young man whose body was found in a popular Massapequa park earlier this year.
The cut and battered body of 19-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay, of Valley Streatm, was discovered in the 432-acre preserve on March 23, and was identified weeks later.
On Saturday, police said 23-year-old Antonio Cullal, of Hempstead, was charged with second-degree murder in his death.
In August, 22-year-old Carlos Portillo, also of Hempstead, and 19-year-old Kevin Granados-Coreas, of Rosedale, Queens, were also charged with murder.
“Kevin Granados befriended our victim in late 2016 around the holidays. On January 28, he lured him into a vehicle with others with the promise of marijuana and sexual favors,” Nassau County Police Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said at the time. “They then took him to the Massapequa Preserve, where they brutally attacked him with large knives, or machetes, and subsequently killed him there.”
Last month, 28-year-old Laura Christina Campos, of Maryland, was charged, as well.
Police believe the murder was tied to the MS-13 gang.