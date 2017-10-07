82-Year-Old Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hunt is on for a driver police say struck and killed a woman crossing the street in the Bronx Friday night.
Investigators say around 9:30 p.m., 82-year-old Hilda Arocho was attempting to cross Pitman Avenue in the Wakefield section when she was struck by a white Dodge cargo van travelling westbound.
She was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where she was pronounced dead.
Witnesses say the driver of the van exited the vehicle and ran fled in an unknown direction.
No arrests have been made and the crash remains under investigation by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.