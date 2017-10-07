Best Fall Getaways For New Yorkers

By Carly Petrone

Whether you’re looking to completely leave the city or you’d rather not go much further than the Hudson River, here are five fall getaways that will let you enjoy the crisp autumn air and all that this beautiful season has to offer.

Club Getaway Fall Finale

59 S Kent Road

Kent, CT 06757

(860) 927-3664

www.clubgetaway.com

If you really want to experience all that the fall season has to offer, then make your reservation at Club Getaway, the adult camp that lets you enjoy everything a kid loves – ziplining from trees, sitting around a campfire at night, and making new friends. But since you’re over 21, you can enjoy an open bar all weekend long (for an extra $100) as well as special Halloween-inspired festivities like a haunted house as well as the best costume party of the season. If you’d rather take in the gorgeous scenery and take a break, you can release some calories during an early morning yoga, pilates, or Zumba class. There’s also other fun activities like bike riding into the cute town of Kent, Conn. and interactive games to take part in like co-ed touch football or archery tag. You get to stay on site in an actual cabin and all of your meals are included so all you have to worry about it showing up. Get ready for a weekend to remember at the spookiest campground outside of NYC. Click here for reservations and more information.

Twin Star Orchards

155 N. Ohioville Road

New Paltz, NY 12561

(845) 633-8657

www.twinstarorchards.com

Apple picking season has officially begun! Take a drive out to Twin Star Orchards and start picking out the ugliest apples you can find. Yep, you read that correctly. This apple farm prides itself on its imperfections – their motto is “Ugly Apples Taste Better.” Right now, there are plenty of varieties to choose from including Gala, McIntosh, Cortland, Empire, and even Bartlett Pears. Stop in on Sunday, Oct. 8 to take part in their Sausages, Sauerkraut & Cider event from noon – 5 p.m. The farm is dog friendly so feel free to bring your pup. Don’t worry, there’s more to eat than just apples. Enjoy wood fire pizza and burgers (weekends and holiday Mondays only) and their farm stand features fresh produce like sweet peppers, eggplant, sweet corn, cucumbers, and more. Make sure to stop into their Brooklyn Cider House tasting room to try free samples of their hard cider. It doesn’t get more fall-like than that!

Spirit Cruises Fall Foliage Cruise

Pier 60 at Chelsea Piers

New York, NY 10011

(866) 483-3866

www.spiritcruises.com

Now you don’t even have to leave Manhattan to enjoy a fall getaway. Take an afternoon to see the amazing fall foliage along the Hudson River aboard Spirit Cruises Fall Foliage Cruise. You’ll sail past the George Washington Bridge to get a glimpse of the golden hues of autumn, all while noshing on a delicious buffet lunch that includes everything from roasted beet salad and creamed corn & cheddar cheese casserole to roasted pork loin and caramel apple bread pudding. There will also be a DJ, live entertainment, and plenty of seasonal cocktails to get you in the mood for New York City’s most beautiful time of year. Tickets are $63.90/adults, $37.95 for kids ages 3-12. Boarding begins at 11:30 a.m. and ship sets sail from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Emerson Resort & Spa

5340 Route 28

Mount Tremper, NY 12457

(845) 688-2828

emersonresort.com

Head over to the newly renovated Emerson Resort & Spa up in the Catskill Mountains this fall. This beautiful boutique hotel is the perfect escape, located just two hours away from the heart of NYC. If you want to make the most of your money, reserve one of their seasonal packages like their Bike & Brews, Hiking, or Leaf Peeping Package. There are also fun workshops available like an art class with a local Woodstock-based painter as well as decadent dining at their signature Woodnotes Grille restaurant. Sip on seasonal cocktails and local wines while enjoying ingredients fresh from the Hudson Valley. See website for rates and packages.

Bungalow Hotel

50 Laird St.

Long Branch, NJ 07740

(732) 229-3700

bungalowhotel.net

You may not think of the Jersey Shore as a fall getaway destination but the folks over at the Bungalow Hotel are offering a package that can’t be beat. Feel the autumn ocean breeze and take a stroll through Sandy Hook National Park during your one-night stay at this boutique hotel. Guests can also go apple picking at Eastmont Orchards, take a tour of the Navesink Twin Lights Lighthouse, and see what the early New Jersey settlers lived like at The Historic Village at Allaire. The hotel will even throw in a handy snack pack for you in case you get hungry while exploring the area. Once you get back, you can put your feet up or play a few rounds of table games like billiards and foosball. This fall package runs through Oct. 30. See website for availability and room rates.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.