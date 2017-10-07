Car Strikes Several Pedestrians Outside Natural History Museum In London, Police Say

LONDON (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — London police say emergency service units are outside the Natural History Museum in London after a car struck several pedestrians. Police say a number of people have been injured and one man has been detained at the scene.

The Natural History Museum said there was “a serious incident” outside the building.

CBS News will continue to give updates throughout the day on the car collision in London https://t.co/m1flTVA8Bt pic.twitter.com/OtiuFBWqdj — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 7, 2017

The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. on a day when the central London museum is usually teeming with pedestrians including international tourists. Photographs showed a dented silver car and a man being pinned to the ground outside the museum.

Incident in Exhibition Road, near Albert Museum https://t.co/DSZBtD7xQd pic.twitter.com/AHwFKYkHzS — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 7, 2017

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances and motive are underway,” according to London’s Metropolitan Police Service.

The London Ambulance Service was responding to the incident.

Police said more details would be released later. There was no immediate statement on the number or severity of the injuries.

Downing Street said British Prime Minister Theresa May was being briefed on the incident.

London’s official terrorist threat level has been set at “severe,” indicating an attack is highly likely.

There have been a series of terror attacks on London and Manchester this year, including vehicle attacks on pedestrians at Westminster Bridge and London Bridge.

