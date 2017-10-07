Local Lawmakers Call For Stricter Gun Laws In Wake Of Las Vegas Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers in New York are calling for tougher gun regulations after Sunday’s shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest in modern US history.
As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, elected officials gathered in Union Square to call for stricter policies in the wake of the attack.
“Republicans offer their thoughts and prayers,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance. “We are tired of their thoughts and prayers. We want to make these weapons illegal.”
The chief law enforcement officer in Manhattan said bills that seek to allow silencers will turn back the clock on keeping New York City safe.
“I cannot think of a dumber piece of legislation and anything more dangerous to our communities and to law enforcement than to put silencers on weapons,” Vance said.
He added another law in Congress seeking reciprocity and concealed carry permits would flood the streets with guns.