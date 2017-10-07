Police: Man Sought For Groping Woman On Subway, Threatening Her With Knife

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say groped a woman on the subway, then followed and threatened her with a knife.
The suspect and 34-year-old victim were riding a southbound 4/5 train between the Brooklyn Bridge and Fulton Street subway stations around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, when he grabbed her buttocks, police said.
The woman got off the train at Fulton Street.
Police said the man followed her and threatened her with a knife.
The suspect is described as a black man with a dark complexion, approximately 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, multi-colored shirt, tan pants and multi-colored sneakers.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or texting them to 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577.