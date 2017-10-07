National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Heading To The Big Apple

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Their ideas beat out thousands of teenagers across the country and now, two Brooklyn teenagers are hoping to take the top prize at the National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge next week.
Cheyenne Sookoo and Breanna Toney stopped by to chat with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu about their business plans.
The event is Thursday, October 12th starting at 7 p.m. at the AXA Events & Production Center, located at 787 7th Avenue.
It’s free to attend, but you have to register in advance.
For a link to do so and more information on the event, head to their website.