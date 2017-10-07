Rapper ‘Nelly’ Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault In Washington State

Filed Under: nelly

AUBURN, Wash. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Washington State have arrested rapper Nelly early Saturday after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the St. Louis native’s attorney staunchly denies.

Police in Auburn say a woman called to report she was sexually assaulted by the multi-platinum artist aboard his tour bus shortly after he had performed at the nearby White River Amphitheater.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the allegation was false and motivated by “greed and vindictiveness.”

Stocker says Nelly is in jail and will have his first appearance before a judge “at some point.”

The three-time Grammy winner was scheduled to perform in Ridgefield, Washington on Saturday night.

Nelly is known for his hits “Hot in Herre,” ”My Place” and “Over and Over.” He also appeared in the 2005 film “The Longest Yard.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Department.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

