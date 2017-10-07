Search On For 3 Men Who Robbed Livery Cab Driver In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for three men police say surrounded a cab and robbed the driver in Brooklyn.

Police just released surveillance video of the incident that happened the morning of September 29th.

Investigators say the men hailed the Green borough cab and told him to drive to Saint Andrews Place and Herkimer Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Surveillance Video From The NYPD Below:

That’s when police say they got out, and one of the men grabbed the 34-year-old driver and punched him in the stomach.

The suspects took off with $100 and a Samsung Galaxy cell phone.

The suspects are described as follows:

Individual #1: Male, Hispanic, 5’4″ tall, 140 lbs.

Individual #2: Male, black, 5’9″ tall, 150 lbs. with close cut black hair.

Individual #3: Male, black, 5’9″ tall, brown eyes and straight hair.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.